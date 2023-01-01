Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 213.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 187.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 231,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 150,666 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 208.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,121 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average is $173.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.