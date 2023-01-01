Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock worth $27,370,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $132.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $256.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

