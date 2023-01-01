Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

