Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $329.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Capital Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.