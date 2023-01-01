Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 86,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

CCBG stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,009. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $551.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.65. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

CCBG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

