Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IDYA. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %

IDYA opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $874.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 952,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,476 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 548,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.