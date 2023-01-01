CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.

CarMax Stock Down 0.6 %

KMX opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

