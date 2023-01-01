CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CEA Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CEA Industries stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 90,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,112. CEA Industries has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of CEA Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEA Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CEA Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

