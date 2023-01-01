Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in December

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ceapro Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRPOF remained flat at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Ceapro has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.