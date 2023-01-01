CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.92 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $60.92 million and $8.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037454 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

