Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVCY. StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CVCY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.18. 18,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.79. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 30.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

