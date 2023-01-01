Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,400 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 453,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 210,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

