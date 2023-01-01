Chia Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $171.98 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Chia has a total market cap of $171.98 million and $3.49 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be bought for approximately $28.22 or 0.00170088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,095,642 coins and its circulating supply is 6,095,460 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

