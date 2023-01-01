Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, CEO Anthony Cappell acquired 9,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,420.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Sack bought 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at $92,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Cappell bought 9,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,420.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of REFI opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.17%. This is a positive change from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

