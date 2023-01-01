China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CHNR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 23,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,884. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

