Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS CZBT opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (CZBT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.