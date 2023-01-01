City State Bank Acquires 57 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

City State Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 22,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $248.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,407. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

