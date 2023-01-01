City State Bank Buys 634 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.75 and a 200-day moving average of $239.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.52.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

