City State Bank Has $574,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

City State Bank cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.76. 1,228,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

