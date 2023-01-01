City State Bank Sells 555 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

City State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 28,198,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,931,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.