City State Bank Sells 70 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

City State Bank trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,351,000 after purchasing an additional 316,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

PNC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.49. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

