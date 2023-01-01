Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.38.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

