Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 279.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $262.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

