Clarius Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VEA stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

