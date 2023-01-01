Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 999.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $52.62 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $59.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

