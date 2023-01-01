Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 1,917.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for 2.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.37% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $24,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $14,802,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $196.50 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

