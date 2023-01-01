Clarius Group LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $456.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.14.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

