Clarius Group LLC Sells 360 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,646,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.03.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $614.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

