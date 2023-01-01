Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.