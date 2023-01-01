Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

