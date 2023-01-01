Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in General Mills by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $83.85 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at General Mills

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GIS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

