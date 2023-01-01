Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Clipper Realty Price Performance
Shares of CLPR opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.05. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $10.41.
Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.68%.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
