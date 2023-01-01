Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of CLPR opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.05. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clipper Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 216.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 113.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

