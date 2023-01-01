Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPRGet Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of CLPR opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.05. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 216.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 113.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.