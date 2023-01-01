CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,192 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $132.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $256.87. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 473.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.