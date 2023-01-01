CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,589 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 523,620 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after buying an additional 262,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,344,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICF opened at $54.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

