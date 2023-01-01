CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 859 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after acquiring an additional 825,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $214.30 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

