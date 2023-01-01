CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 404,075 T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.60% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

