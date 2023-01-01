CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 56,363.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

