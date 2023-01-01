Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.0 days.

Cogeco Stock Up 10.9 %

OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $47.70 on Friday. Cogeco has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Further Reading

