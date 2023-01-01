Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $752.04 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $752.04 million and $13.73 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,172.14 or 0.07065938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

