Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 347,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.3 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.55 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

