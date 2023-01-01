Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $87.58. 185,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,607. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.