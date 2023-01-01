Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,386,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,624,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.