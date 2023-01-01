Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $918.59 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $918.59 million and $5.26 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.