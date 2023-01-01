Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. 15,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

