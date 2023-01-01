Conflux 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $46.07 million and $1.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,599.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00428455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00894201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00094806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00584326 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00248956 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02203193 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $881,791.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

