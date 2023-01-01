Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,400. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

