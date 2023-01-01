Contrasting Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) & China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) and China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sendas Distribuidora and China Resources Beer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Resources Beer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A China Resources Beer N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and China Resources Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Beer has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. China Resources Beer pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and China Resources Beer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $7.77 billion 0.64 $298.33 million N/A N/A China Resources Beer $4.80 billion 4.65 $189.85 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than China Resources Beer.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats China Resources Beer on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About China Resources Beer

(Get Rating)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company also engages in the manufacture and distribution of Baijiu products; and development and management of real estate. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.