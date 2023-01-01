Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,944,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 6,263,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 6.7 %

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 152,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

CPPMF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

