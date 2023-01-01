Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 17.8% in December

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBP remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.