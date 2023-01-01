Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 17.8% in December

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRBP remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
