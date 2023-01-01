Cormark Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$15.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.30.

Superior Plus Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.69. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.33.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

